B Praak Criticizes Artists Amid Diljit Dosanjh's Casting Controversy

Punjabi singer B Praak subtly criticized artists amid the uproar over Diljit Dosanjh's choice to collaborate with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in 'Sardaar Ji 3'. Amid tensions between India and Pakistan, B Praak's cryptic message speculated to target Dosanjh, who faces criticism for his casting decision.

B Praak (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Punjabi singer B Praak has ignited a conversation with his recent social media post targeting artists' decision-making and integrity. His cryptic message comes in the heat of controversy surrounding singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the upcoming release of 'Sardaar Ji 3.'

Though B Praak didn't explicitly name Dosanjh, his statements have been interpreted by netizens as a response to the singer-actor's contentious professional choices. The move has sparked a wave of criticism, especially considering the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Adding fuel to the fire, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees has condemned the collaboration, citing Aamir's previous anti-India narratives as a point of concern. Calls for governmental intervention to ban the film in India have been made, while Dosanjh promotes the movie internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

