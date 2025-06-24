From Conflict Zones to Homecoming: Falguni Dey's Daring Escape

A harrowing journey through conflict-ridden Iran finally ended for Falguni Dey, a geography professor and amateur mountaineer from Kolkata. Dey's ordeal began in June, when he was trapped amidst the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, leading to the shutdown of Tehran's airport.

In a desperate attempt to flee, Dey embarked on a challenging 3,000 km road journey through Iran, facing numerous roadblocks at border crossings with Azerbaijan and Armenia. Both countries denied him entry, forcing him to make a crucial decision to head towards Mashhad.

Thanks to Operation Sindhu and the Indian government's efforts, Dey was evacuated from Mashhad via a special flight, finally reaching home safely. Despite the traumatic experience, Dey remains determined to continue his mountaineering passion, with plans to summit Mt Giluwe in Papua New Guinea later this year.