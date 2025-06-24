Meghalaya Rebuffs U.S. Travel Advisory, Defends Safety and Hospitality

Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, criticized a recent U.S. travel advisory that associates the northeastern state with terrorism and violence, labeling it as inaccurate. He plans to discuss the matter directly with the U.S. Ambassador to India. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong also reinforced that Meghalaya remains a safe haven for tourists.

The advisory from the U.S. urges citizens to reconsider travel to Meghalaya and other northeastern regions citing security concerns. However, officials emphasize that permission isn't needed if traveling to capital cities. Both Sangma and Tynsong are determined to present concrete data to counter the advisory's implications.

Furthermore, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh revealed plans for hosting 20 lakh tourists this year. The state has organized a comprehensive events calendar, including Cherry Blossom Festivals, and is investing significantly to enhance tourism infrastructure. Additionally, a 'Tourist Buddies' initiative has been launched to aid visitors at popular sites.