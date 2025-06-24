Democracy Remembered: Commemorating 50 Years Since India's Emergency
The 50th anniversary of India's Emergency will be marked with nationwide events to underscore the importance of democratic values. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the 'Long Live Democracy Yatra' in Delhi, while exhibitions and public discussions aim to educate on the period's significance.
- Country:
- India
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Emergency in India, the Culture Ministry has announced a series of events across the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a 'Long Live Democracy Yatra' in the national capital as part of the ceremonies on Wednesday.
The events will aim to spread awareness about constitutional values and democratic rights, reflecting on the lessons learned from the Emergency period of 1975-1977. The ministry, in collaboration with the Delhi government, will mark 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' with a significant event at Thyagaraj Stadium.
The nationwide observance will include exhibitions, public discussions, and film screenings to honor those who stood against the Emergency. The events will feature cultural programs, including a play by the National School of Drama and an interactive installation exploring democratic ideals.
