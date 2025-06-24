Left Menu

Tragic End for Young Brazilian Hiker on Indonesian Volcano

Juliana Marins, a 26-year-old Brazilian, tragically fell to her death after a 600-metre fall on Mount Rinjani in Indonesia. Her death captivated Brazil as millions followed rescue efforts. The Indonesian team found her body after four days using a thermal drone amidst challenging conditions.

Updated: 24-06-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:00 IST
A Brazilian hiker, 26-year-old Juliana Marins, met a tragic fate after falling from Mount Rinjani, an active volcano in Indonesia, on June 21. Despite intensive searches, rescue teams discovered her lifeless body four days later, as emotions ran high across Brazil.

Marins embarked on the trek with a guide and five other tourists but fell approximately 600 meters into harsh terrain. Indonesian authorities utilized thermal drones in their search amidst challenging weather conditions, yet visibility issues delayed recovery efforts.

The incident has sparked a firestorm, with Brazil's Foreign Ministry lamenting the tragedy. Controversy stirred as Brazil's embassy accused Indonesian authorities of misinformation regarding the rescue. Meanwhile, Marins' family commended the support from fellow Brazilians.

