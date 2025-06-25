Disney's 'Hercules' Revives Ancient Myth on London's West End

Disney has transported its classic animation 'Hercules' to the stage in London, premiering at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The musical adaptation remains faithful to the original myth, chronicling Hercules' journey from loss to heroism while incorporating new elements.

At its core, the show remains a celebration of strong women and representation. The five Muses lead the narrative with soulful, gospel-like tunes. Actor Malinda Parris, who plays Calliope, emphasized the importance of their roles as a beacon of representation for aspiring young girls.

Shifts from the animation include redefining Hercules' mentor, Phil, as a caring taverna owner, enriching the bond with Hercules. Featuring songs by Alan Menken and David Zippel, familiar tunes like 'Go the Distance' accompany the fresh theatrical finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)