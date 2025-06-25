Disney's 'Hercules' Revives Ancient Myth on London's West End
Disney brings its beloved animated classic 'Hercules' to life on the West End stage in London. The musical, set in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, follows Hercules' journey from zero to hero, featuring energetic performances by the Muses and new story elements.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Disney has transported its classic animation 'Hercules' to the stage in London, premiering at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The musical adaptation remains faithful to the original myth, chronicling Hercules' journey from loss to heroism while incorporating new elements.
At its core, the show remains a celebration of strong women and representation. The five Muses lead the narrative with soulful, gospel-like tunes. Actor Malinda Parris, who plays Calliope, emphasized the importance of their roles as a beacon of representation for aspiring young girls.
Shifts from the animation include redefining Hercules' mentor, Phil, as a caring taverna owner, enriching the bond with Hercules. Featuring songs by Alan Menken and David Zippel, familiar tunes like 'Go the Distance' accompany the fresh theatrical finale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Disney
- Hercules
- London
- West End
- musical
- theatre
- stage adaptation
- Zeus
- ancient myth
- Muses
ALSO READ
Harmonies in Cinema: NYIFF’s 25th Anniversary Musical Marvel
The Last Harmonies of Brian Wilson: A Musical Genius Remembered
The Musical Legacy of Brian Wilson: A Troubled Genius Remembered
Stars Align for 'Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat': A Musical Love Story Unveiled
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Engagement: A Musical Union