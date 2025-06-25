Left Menu

Disney's 'Hercules' Revives Ancient Myth on London's West End

Disney brings its beloved animated classic 'Hercules' to life on the West End stage in London. The musical, set in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Theatre Royal Drury Lane, follows Hercules' journey from zero to hero, featuring energetic performances by the Muses and new story elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:26 IST
Disney has transported its classic animation 'Hercules' to the stage in London, premiering at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The musical adaptation remains faithful to the original myth, chronicling Hercules' journey from loss to heroism while incorporating new elements.

At its core, the show remains a celebration of strong women and representation. The five Muses lead the narrative with soulful, gospel-like tunes. Actor Malinda Parris, who plays Calliope, emphasized the importance of their roles as a beacon of representation for aspiring young girls.

Shifts from the animation include redefining Hercules' mentor, Phil, as a caring taverna owner, enriching the bond with Hercules. Featuring songs by Alan Menken and David Zippel, familiar tunes like 'Go the Distance' accompany the fresh theatrical finale.

