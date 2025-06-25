Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace and Dialogue in the Middle East

Pope Leo XIV has made a passionate appeal for peace in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, urging the involved parties to abandon aggression in favor of dialogue and diplomacy. He expressed his empathy with the Christian communities in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for restorative peace.

During his weekly audience in the Vatican, the pope referenced biblical teachings against warfare, hopeful for the recent ceasefire in the 12-day conflict. This war saw Israel targeting Iranian sites, with the US intervening militarily, despite Iran's claims of a peaceful nuclear program.

The pope also condemned Sunday's attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Damascus, attributed to an Islamic State sleeper cell. Stressing solidarity with Syrian Christians, he urged global powers to support efforts toward peace and reconciliation amidst Syria's continuing instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)