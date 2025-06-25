Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace and Dialogue in the Middle East
Pope Leo XIV urged dialogue over conflict in the Israel-Iran war, emphasizing peace and diplomacy. He expressed solidarity with Christians in the Middle East and urged support for Syrian reconciliation after a church attack. The pope highlighted the importance of international support for peace and stability in Syria.
Pope Leo XIV has made a passionate appeal for peace in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, urging the involved parties to abandon aggression in favor of dialogue and diplomacy. He expressed his empathy with the Christian communities in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for restorative peace.
During his weekly audience in the Vatican, the pope referenced biblical teachings against warfare, hopeful for the recent ceasefire in the 12-day conflict. This war saw Israel targeting Iranian sites, with the US intervening militarily, despite Iran's claims of a peaceful nuclear program.
The pope also condemned Sunday's attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Damascus, attributed to an Islamic State sleeper cell. Stressing solidarity with Syrian Christians, he urged global powers to support efforts toward peace and reconciliation amidst Syria's continuing instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
