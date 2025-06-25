Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace and Dialogue in the Middle East

Pope Leo XIV urged dialogue over conflict in the Israel-Iran war, emphasizing peace and diplomacy. He expressed solidarity with Christians in the Middle East and urged support for Syrian reconciliation after a church attack. The pope highlighted the importance of international support for peace and stability in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:49 IST
Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace and Dialogue in the Middle East
Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV has made a passionate appeal for peace in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, urging the involved parties to abandon aggression in favor of dialogue and diplomacy. He expressed his empathy with the Christian communities in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for restorative peace.

During his weekly audience in the Vatican, the pope referenced biblical teachings against warfare, hopeful for the recent ceasefire in the 12-day conflict. This war saw Israel targeting Iranian sites, with the US intervening militarily, despite Iran's claims of a peaceful nuclear program.

The pope also condemned Sunday's attack on a Greek Orthodox church in Damascus, attributed to an Islamic State sleeper cell. Stressing solidarity with Syrian Christians, he urged global powers to support efforts toward peace and reconciliation amidst Syria's continuing instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025