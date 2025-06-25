Dalí's Surreal Creation: When Art Met Aviation

Salvador Dalí and Caravaggio might be sharing a fine art space in Bengaluru, but it's the Spanish surrealist's quirky 1967 ceramic ashtray that's stealing the spotlight at the National Gallery of Modern Art.

Part of the 'Sanhita: A New Beginning' exhibition, this unique piece—originally traded for a baby elephant—joins a showcase of around 182 artefacts from Air India's historical collection.

Highlighting the iconic partnership between art and aviation, the exhibition also features works by renowned artists B Prabha and Mario Miranda, underscoring how Air India used art as a business strategy to highlight India's cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)