Martin Kove Apologizes for Aggressive Encounter with Co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim

Actor Martin Kove apologizes after biting co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim at a fan convention. Kove expressed regret for the unintended aggression during what was meant to be playful interaction. Hannah-Kim reported the assault to the police without pressing charges, calling for an official record in case of future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:04 IST
Actor Martin Kove, known for his iconic role as John Kreese in 'The Karate Kid' series, has issued a public apology after a controversial incident with his 'Cobra Kai' co-star Alicia Hannah-Kim. Kove reportedly bit Hannah-Kim's arm at a fan convention, according to Variety.

In his apology, Kove expressed deep regret for his actions, acknowledging that he crossed a line during what was intended as playful behavior. 'I deeply regret and apologize for my actions regarding the incident with Alicia (Hannah-Kim), a genuinely kind and wonderful person who didn't deserve to be put in this position,' Kove stated, emphasizing his respect and admiration for his co-star's professionalism and talent.

The incident, reported to the Puyallup Police Department, occurred during a 'Cobra Kai' appearance at Summer Con in Puyallup, Washington. Hannah-Kim accused Kove of assault after he unexpectedly bit her arm, an act that caused her significant pain. Although Hannah-Kim chose not to press charges, she requested an official report in case of recurrent behavior.

