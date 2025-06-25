Hisense Scores Big As Official Partner of FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
Hisense, a leading global consumer electronics brand and official FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ partner, is showcasing its 100'' TV dominance with stadium displays. Hisense ranks as No.1 in the 100-inch TV category globally and is expanding its market reach with new smart TV launches in India.
- Country:
- India
Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics, has prominently displayed its message "HISENSE 100'' TV, GLOBAL No.1" at FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ stadiums, highlighting its leadership in large-screen and MiniLED technologies. According to Omdia Q1 2025 data, Hisense holds the top spot globally for 100-inch and above TVs and MiniLED TVs.
As the Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is using this platform to connect with fans and boost brand visibility. The company launched its latest smart TVs, U7Q Mini-LED and E7Q Pro, in India, offering an immersive viewing experience with AI-powered picture processing.
Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India, emphasized the brand's commitment to long-term growth and robust retail partnerships. Hisense's portfolio includes TVs, refrigerators, and air conditioners, with a focus on innovation and quality. With a presence in over 160 countries, Hisense remains a market leader, committed to delivering value and world-class experiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
