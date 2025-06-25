Bharat Mata Portrait Sparks Controversy at Kerala University

The Kerala University campus became a battleground on Wednesday as tensions arose over a portrait of Bharat Mata displayed during a private function attended by Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar.

The Students Federation of India (SFI), affiliated with the ruling CPI(M), clashed with event organizers Padmanabha Seva Samithi, demanding the removal of the portrait.

Despite the chaos, Governor Arlekar attended the event. The incident is part of a larger conflict between the governor and the CPI(M)-led government over displays of Bharat Mata during official events.

(With inputs from agencies.)