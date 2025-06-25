Left Menu

Bharat Mata Portrait Sparks Controversy at Kerala University

Tensions escalated at Kerala University over the display of a Bharat Mata portrait during a private event attended by Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar. Activists and police clashed with organizers, refusing to remove the portrait. The controversy highlights ongoing conflicts between Governor Arlekar and the CPI(M) government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala University campus became a battleground on Wednesday as tensions arose over a portrait of Bharat Mata displayed during a private function attended by Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar.

The Students Federation of India (SFI), affiliated with the ruling CPI(M), clashed with event organizers Padmanabha Seva Samithi, demanding the removal of the portrait.

Despite the chaos, Governor Arlekar attended the event. The incident is part of a larger conflict between the governor and the CPI(M)-led government over displays of Bharat Mata during official events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

