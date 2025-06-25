Left Menu

Nagaland Observes Samvidhan Hatya Diwas: A Reminder of a Dark Chapter

Nagaland observed 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency declared on June 25, 1975, by Indira Gandhi. The event marked severe civil rights restrictions, and current observance serves to remind the nation to protect democracy. The day highlights the importance of vigilance and civic responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland joined the nation on Wednesday to observe 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,' commemorating 50 years since the 1975 Emergency's imposition. The event, remembered for its severe press censorship and political imprisonment, is now marked annually to highlight the sacrifices of those who suffered during that period.

The BJP-led central government established this observance to honor the 'massive contributions' of individuals who endured suffering in the name of upholding democracy. In Kohima, the District Administration and Cultural Office organized a program where officials called for vigilance in safeguarding constitutional rights.

Dr. Ketoukhrieu, a political science professor, detailed how the Emergency suspended fundamental rights, stressing that democracy requires active participation and responsibility from all citizens. The observance serves as a somber reminder of the period's authoritarian rule, ensuring such events never recur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

