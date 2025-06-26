Left Menu

Milind Soman Kicks Off Fit India Run 2025 with 500 km Challenge

Model and actor Milind Soman launched the Fit India Run 2025 in Mumbai, involving over 500 km of barefoot running and cycling, concluding in Goa. Soman emphasized the importance of fitness for individuals and the nation, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's health initiatives. He's also judging Omica's pageant finale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:57 IST
Milind Soman Kicks Off Fit India Run 2025 with 500 km Challenge
Milind Soman (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Model and actor Milind Soman officially inaugurated the Fit India Run 2025 in Mumbai on Thursday, signaling the start of an ambitious over 500 km journey of barefoot running and cycling races. The marathon is set to end in Goa.

Milind Soman highlighted the campaign's emphasis on a healthy lifestyle, underscoring its national benefits. 'This Fit India Run underscores our wish for all Indians to embrace fitness. It plays a crucial role in enhancing our overall quality of life,' Soman stated.

He reinforced the message of fitness promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referencing international Yoga Day as a focal point for health awareness. As part of the event, Soman will participate in daily segments of running and cycling, adapting to weather conditions, starting with a 10 km run.

Alongside his involvement in fitness campaigns, Milind Soman maintains a prominent presence as a fashion model. He is set to serve as a judge for Omica's Mr., Miss, and Mrs. India International Pageant finale, alongside Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia.

The pageant's online auditions commence in June, inviting participation from Indian nationals globally, with finalists heading to Phuket, Thailand, for the grand finale this October, after rounds in major cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025