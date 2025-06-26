Milind Soman Kicks Off Fit India Run 2025 with 500 km Challenge

Model and actor Milind Soman officially inaugurated the Fit India Run 2025 in Mumbai on Thursday, signaling the start of an ambitious over 500 km journey of barefoot running and cycling races. The marathon is set to end in Goa.

Milind Soman highlighted the campaign's emphasis on a healthy lifestyle, underscoring its national benefits. 'This Fit India Run underscores our wish for all Indians to embrace fitness. It plays a crucial role in enhancing our overall quality of life,' Soman stated.

He reinforced the message of fitness promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referencing international Yoga Day as a focal point for health awareness. As part of the event, Soman will participate in daily segments of running and cycling, adapting to weather conditions, starting with a 10 km run.

Alongside his involvement in fitness campaigns, Milind Soman maintains a prominent presence as a fashion model. He is set to serve as a judge for Omica's Mr., Miss, and Mrs. India International Pageant finale, alongside Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia.

The pageant's online auditions commence in June, inviting participation from Indian nationals globally, with finalists heading to Phuket, Thailand, for the grand finale this October, after rounds in major cities.

