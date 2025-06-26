Celebrating Diversity: Filmmakers Unite for Second 'My Melbourne' Anthology

Left Menu

Four renowned filmmakers, Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon, and Onir are collaborating on the second installment of 'My Melbourne', a film project that celebrates cultural diversity and strengthens India-Australia ties through cinema. The project showcases unique stories by both emerging and established filmmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Renowned filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Shoojit Sircar, Anjali Menon, and Onir are joining forces for the second chapter of 'My Melbourne', an Indo-Australian film anthology. Produced by Mind Blowing Films, the initiative is presented by the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with the aim of promoting cultural diversity through cinema.

The inaugural edition of 'My Melbourne', which premiered in March 2025, featured celebrated filmmakers like Rima Das, Imtiaz Ali, and Kabir Khan. Their short films tackled critical themes such as identity, gender, race, sexuality, and disability, leaving a significant impact on audiences. Mitu Bhowmick Lange, CEO of Mind Blowing Films, highlighted the project's success in transcending borders and fostering inclusivity.

Hirani, known for iconic films like 'Munna Bhai' series and '3 Idiots', expressed his enthusiasm for cross-cultural storytelling. Meanwhile, Menon and Sircar emphasized the importance of storytelling beyond boundaries. Onir, returning to the project, cherishes the chance to work with diverse themes and voices, continuing a journey that he finds deeply rewarding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

