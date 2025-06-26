Escape from Scam Hell: A Thai Teenager's Traumatic Ordeal
A Thai teenager named Louis recounts his harrowing experience in Cambodia, where he was trafficked, tortured, and forced into online scams. Lured by a job offer, he endured brutal conditions until he escaped by jumping out of a window. Louis warns others about the risks of working in Cambodia.
A Thai teenager lured to Cambodia with the promise of a lucrative job found himself trapped in a prison-like compound where he was forced to defraud strangers online. Louis, as he prefers to be called, endured harsh conditions alongside trafficked individuals, some as young as 13.
Louis shared his ordeal with Reuters from Bangkok. He reported being subjected to brutal punishments and guards with electric batons. Trafficking for such scams became widespread across Southeast Asia during the pandemic, said to rake in billions annually for organized crime, with governments in affected regions accused of turning a blind eye.
After weeks of confinement, Louis chose to escape, jumping from an eighth-floor window and suffering severe injuries in the process. He urged Thai job seekers to stay away from similar offers in Cambodia, emphasizing the dangers that lurk beyond the tempting promises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- scam
- Cambodia
- Thai
- teenager
- trafficking
- Louis
- escape
- cybercrime
- Amnesty International
- organized crime
