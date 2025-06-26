Left Menu

Escape from Scam Hell: A Thai Teenager's Traumatic Ordeal

A Thai teenager named Louis recounts his harrowing experience in Cambodia, where he was trafficked, tortured, and forced into online scams. Lured by a job offer, he endured brutal conditions until he escaped by jumping out of a window. Louis warns others about the risks of working in Cambodia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 17:32 IST
Escape from Scam Hell: A Thai Teenager's Traumatic Ordeal
Scam

A Thai teenager lured to Cambodia with the promise of a lucrative job found himself trapped in a prison-like compound where he was forced to defraud strangers online. Louis, as he prefers to be called, endured harsh conditions alongside trafficked individuals, some as young as 13.

Louis shared his ordeal with Reuters from Bangkok. He reported being subjected to brutal punishments and guards with electric batons. Trafficking for such scams became widespread across Southeast Asia during the pandemic, said to rake in billions annually for organized crime, with governments in affected regions accused of turning a blind eye.

After weeks of confinement, Louis chose to escape, jumping from an eighth-floor window and suffering severe injuries in the process. He urged Thai job seekers to stay away from similar offers in Cambodia, emphasizing the dangers that lurk beyond the tempting promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025