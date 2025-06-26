Grand Rath Yatra: A Festive Pilgrimage with a Modern Twist
The Rath Yatra festival at the Jagannath temple in Digha is set to witness a large gathering. Pilgrims will be behind barricades but can touch chariot ropes. Mamata Banerjee emphasizes order and safety. Ceremonies start at 9 am, with the procession at 2:30 pm, all amidst cultural decorations.
- Country:
- India
Pilgrims attending the Rath Yatra festival at the Jagannath temple in Digha will be restricted from pulling chariot ropes directly, standing behind barricades instead. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed safety concerns ahead of Friday's expected high turnout.
Following a meeting with Digha Shankarpur Development Authority officials and ISKCON representatives, Banerjee confirmed pilgrims could touch the ropes from behind barricades to maintain order. The festival, starting with rituals at 9 am, will see chariots move from 2:30 pm, allowing participants a close yet controlled view.
Digha, decorated with temple-themed visuals and devotional songs, welcomes thousands of devotees. With the chief minister set to join the devotees in pulling the ropes on June 27, preparations emphasize both religious fervor and community safety.
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand SDRF's Remarkable River Rescue: Five Stranded Pilgrims Saved
Ravinder Raina and J&K LG Urge Pilgrims for Massive Amarnath Yatra Turnout
Lakhanpur Transforms into a Hub for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims
Food Poisoning Scare: Temple Festival Turns Tragic in Tamil Nadu
Unity in Diversity: Northeast National Service Scheme Festival Kicks Off in Kohima