Grand Rath Yatra: A Festive Pilgrimage with a Modern Twist

Pilgrims attending the Rath Yatra festival at the Jagannath temple in Digha will be restricted from pulling chariot ropes directly, standing behind barricades instead. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed safety concerns ahead of Friday's expected high turnout.

Following a meeting with Digha Shankarpur Development Authority officials and ISKCON representatives, Banerjee confirmed pilgrims could touch the ropes from behind barricades to maintain order. The festival, starting with rituals at 9 am, will see chariots move from 2:30 pm, allowing participants a close yet controlled view.

Digha, decorated with temple-themed visuals and devotional songs, welcomes thousands of devotees. With the chief minister set to join the devotees in pulling the ropes on June 27, preparations emphasize both religious fervor and community safety.