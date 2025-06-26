Left Menu

Grand Rath Yatra: A Festive Pilgrimage with a Modern Twist

The Rath Yatra festival at the Jagannath temple in Digha is set to witness a large gathering. Pilgrims will be behind barricades but can touch chariot ropes. Mamata Banerjee emphasizes order and safety. Ceremonies start at 9 am, with the procession at 2:30 pm, all amidst cultural decorations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Digha | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:46 IST
Grand Rath Yatra: A Festive Pilgrimage with a Modern Twist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pilgrims attending the Rath Yatra festival at the Jagannath temple in Digha will be restricted from pulling chariot ropes directly, standing behind barricades instead. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed safety concerns ahead of Friday's expected high turnout.

Following a meeting with Digha Shankarpur Development Authority officials and ISKCON representatives, Banerjee confirmed pilgrims could touch the ropes from behind barricades to maintain order. The festival, starting with rituals at 9 am, will see chariots move from 2:30 pm, allowing participants a close yet controlled view.

Digha, decorated with temple-themed visuals and devotional songs, welcomes thousands of devotees. With the chief minister set to join the devotees in pulling the ropes on June 27, preparations emphasize both religious fervor and community safety.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025