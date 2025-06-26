A Tribute to the Humorous Bard: Dr. Surendra Dubey's Legacy

In a sorrowful turn of events, celebrated poet Dr. Surendra Dubey, who was revered for his wit and satirical edge, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in a Chhattisgarh hospital. The end came on Thursday, following his hospitalization and a successful angioplasty.

Despite initial stability post-surgery, Dubey encountered discomfort that led to his unfortunate passing. His unique contributions to the literary community, particularly in humorous poetry, left an indelible mark on both the state of Chhattisgarh and beyond.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai mourned Dubey's passing, lauding his global recognition of Chhattisgarhi language through his humorous craftsmanship. Dubey's legacy continues to inspire, as friends and admirers reel from his loss.