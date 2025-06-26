Left Menu

A Tribute to the Humorous Bard: Dr. Surendra Dubey's Legacy

Renowned poet and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Surendra Dubey passed away at 72 due to cardiac arrest in Chhattisgarh. Known for his humor and satire, he had undergone successful angioplasty before his untimely demise. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid tribute, highlighting Dubey's contributions to Chhattisgarhi literature and humorous poetry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a sorrowful turn of events, celebrated poet Dr. Surendra Dubey, who was revered for his wit and satirical edge, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in a Chhattisgarh hospital. The end came on Thursday, following his hospitalization and a successful angioplasty.

Despite initial stability post-surgery, Dubey encountered discomfort that led to his unfortunate passing. His unique contributions to the literary community, particularly in humorous poetry, left an indelible mark on both the state of Chhattisgarh and beyond.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai mourned Dubey's passing, lauding his global recognition of Chhattisgarhi language through his humorous craftsmanship. Dubey's legacy continues to inspire, as friends and admirers reel from his loss.

