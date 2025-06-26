A Tribute to the Humorous Bard: Dr. Surendra Dubey's Legacy
Renowned poet and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Surendra Dubey passed away at 72 due to cardiac arrest in Chhattisgarh. Known for his humor and satire, he had undergone successful angioplasty before his untimely demise. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai paid tribute, highlighting Dubey's contributions to Chhattisgarhi literature and humorous poetry.
- Country:
- India
In a sorrowful turn of events, celebrated poet Dr. Surendra Dubey, who was revered for his wit and satirical edge, passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in a Chhattisgarh hospital. The end came on Thursday, following his hospitalization and a successful angioplasty.
Despite initial stability post-surgery, Dubey encountered discomfort that led to his unfortunate passing. His unique contributions to the literary community, particularly in humorous poetry, left an indelible mark on both the state of Chhattisgarh and beyond.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai mourned Dubey's passing, lauding his global recognition of Chhattisgarhi language through his humorous craftsmanship. Dubey's legacy continues to inspire, as friends and admirers reel from his loss.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Life Sentences in Chhattisgarh Kidnapping Case
Man Arrested in Chhattisgarh for Alleged Murder of Wife
Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
Justice for Victims: Chhattisgarh's Black Magic Assault Case Moves Forward
Chhattisgarh Forces Strike: Maoist Commander Neutralized in Sukma Encounter