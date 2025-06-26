Left Menu

Celebrate Craftsmanship: Shilp Samagam Mela Empowers Artisans

The Shilp Samagam Mela, a handicraft fair organized by India’s Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, offers a platform for marginalized artisans to showcase and sell their products. By promoting economic self-reliance and cultural enrichment, the event supports the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission and enhances artisans' market reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to spotlight India's artisanal excellence, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment inaugurated the Shilp Samagam Mela during the Rath Yatra. Taking place at the Biju Patnaik Playground in Baramunda, the fair seeks to empower marginalized communities by providing them a platform to showcase their talents.

Department Secretary Amit Yadav emphasized the Mela's role in promoting economic self-reliance for artisans from various backgrounds. With over 75 artisans from 14 states participating, the initiative fosters direct market access as part of the larger 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission.

The event also highlights the Traditional Artisans' Upliftment Livelihood Programme (TULIP), launched to expand the market reach of traditional artisans. Complementing the crafts display, cultural performances and regional cuisines add to the immersive experience, making the Mela a celebration of skills, culture, and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

