South Indian Stars Arrested in Expanding Drug Trafficking Probe

Chennai Police have arrested actors Krishna and Srikanth in a widening drug trafficking investigation. Following seizures near Nungambakkam station, a comprehensive probe led to key arrests, revealing a network spanning Andhra Pradesh to Mumbai. The accused include a political functionary, with further legal proceedings underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:02 IST
Actor Krishna arrested in alleged drug case (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Police have made significant arrests in a sprawling drug trafficking investigation, detaining actors Krishna and Srikanth among others. The Narcotics Intelligence Division of Chennai Police took action following a substantial seizure of illegal substances in May 2025 near the Nungambakkam railway station.

Investigations revealed that the drugs were trafficked from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Mumbai to Chennai. On June 26, 2025, a raid led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Visharani uncovered the intricate operations of Jeshveer alias Kevin, who allegedly facilitated narcotic transactions, particularly targeting the youth with encrypted communication.

The inquiry has not only linked Krishna to the illicit network but has also connected South Indian actor Srikanth and AIADMK IT wing's T. Prasad, highlighting a deeper nexus. Srikanth was remanded to custody after tests indicated substance use. Further judicial actions are anticipated as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

