South Indian Stars Arrested in Expanding Drug Trafficking Probe

Chennai Police have made significant arrests in a sprawling drug trafficking investigation, detaining actors Krishna and Srikanth among others. The Narcotics Intelligence Division of Chennai Police took action following a substantial seizure of illegal substances in May 2025 near the Nungambakkam railway station.

Investigations revealed that the drugs were trafficked from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Mumbai to Chennai. On June 26, 2025, a raid led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Visharani uncovered the intricate operations of Jeshveer alias Kevin, who allegedly facilitated narcotic transactions, particularly targeting the youth with encrypted communication.

The inquiry has not only linked Krishna to the illicit network but has also connected South Indian actor Srikanth and AIADMK IT wing's T. Prasad, highlighting a deeper nexus. Srikanth was remanded to custody after tests indicated substance use. Further judicial actions are anticipated as the case unfolds.

