Puri's Grand Rath Yatra: A Blend of Devotion and Security Precision

Puri is meticulously preparing for its renowned Rath Yatra festival on Friday, aiming to ensure safety and convenience for the vast number of devotees expected to attend.

Security agencies have fortified the pilgrim town, deploying around 10,000 personnel, including elite NSG snipers, for the smooth conduct of the event.

Advanced AI technologies, like over 275 CCTV cameras, and stringent transportation services further guarantee a seamless experience for all participants amidst forecasts of potential rainstorms.

