India Celebrates Rath Yatra: A Festival of Faith, Culture, and Devotion

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the nation as India celebrated the sacred festival of Rath Yatra on Friday. The leaders prayed for happiness, peace, and prosperity for the people during this culturally-rich event.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the Rath Yatra as a unique blend of faith and belief, highlighting its roots in devotion and cultural traditions. In Odisha's Puri, where the event is prominently celebrated, Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Mjahi also wished the state's residents well.

President Murmu expressed heartfelt greetings to Lord Jagannath's devotees worldwide, emphasizing the divine bliss they experience during the festival. The festival involves a nine-day sojourn of Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath to Gundicha Temple. Shah emphasized the festival's role in preserving cultural traditions.

