Left Menu

Lalo Schifrin: A Legacy Remembered - Grammy-Winning Composer Passes Away at 93

Lalo Schifrin, noted composer of the 'Mission: Impossible' theme and other cinematic classics, passed away at 93 following complications from pneumonia. With a rich legacy, Schifrin's contributions spanned multiple media, earning him numerous accolades, including an honorary Oscar and several Grammy and Emmy recognitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 10:19 IST
Lalo Schifrin: A Legacy Remembered - Grammy-Winning Composer Passes Away at 93
Lalo Schifirn composed iconic theme of Mission: Impossible (Photo/instagram/@paramountpicsin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Lalo Schifrin, the Argentine composer behind the iconic 'Mission: Impossible' theme, passed away at the age of 93 due to complications from pneumonia, Variety reports. Schifrin, a Grammy Award-winning artist, was celebrated for blending diverse musical styles to create scores for films such as 'Cool Hand Luke', 'Dirty Harry', and 'Bullitt'.

Schifrin was a pioneer, integrating jazz, rock, and contemporary orchestral techniques into film and television scores, particularly during the 1960s and 1970s. His work became synonymous with cinematic classics, and in 2018 he was honored with an Oscar, becoming only the third composer to receive such recognition from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

Notably nominated six times for Oscar Awards, Schifrin was renowned for his distinctive TV themes, including the enduring 'Mission: Impossible' score, which garnered him two Grammys and three Emmy nominations. The theme's popularity skyrocketed with the Tom Cruise movie series and the soundtrack became a hit in 1968, Variety reported.

Beyond cinema, Schifrin composed music for over 40 TV-movies and series such as the contentious 'Doomsday Flight' and multi-part productions in the '80s and '90s. His final major collaboration, an homage to Argentina titled 'Long Live Freedom', debuted at Buenos Aires' Teatro Colon in 2023.

Schifrin is survived by his wife, Donna, his children, and grandchildren. His monumental contributions to film and television music continue to resonate worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025