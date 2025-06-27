Lalo Schifrin: A Legacy Remembered - Grammy-Winning Composer Passes Away at 93

Lalo Schifrin, the Argentine composer behind the iconic 'Mission: Impossible' theme, passed away at the age of 93 due to complications from pneumonia, Variety reports. Schifrin, a Grammy Award-winning artist, was celebrated for blending diverse musical styles to create scores for films such as 'Cool Hand Luke', 'Dirty Harry', and 'Bullitt'.

Schifrin was a pioneer, integrating jazz, rock, and contemporary orchestral techniques into film and television scores, particularly during the 1960s and 1970s. His work became synonymous with cinematic classics, and in 2018 he was honored with an Oscar, becoming only the third composer to receive such recognition from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences.

Notably nominated six times for Oscar Awards, Schifrin was renowned for his distinctive TV themes, including the enduring 'Mission: Impossible' score, which garnered him two Grammys and three Emmy nominations. The theme's popularity skyrocketed with the Tom Cruise movie series and the soundtrack became a hit in 1968, Variety reported.

Beyond cinema, Schifrin composed music for over 40 TV-movies and series such as the contentious 'Doomsday Flight' and multi-part productions in the '80s and '90s. His final major collaboration, an homage to Argentina titled 'Long Live Freedom', debuted at Buenos Aires' Teatro Colon in 2023.

Schifrin is survived by his wife, Donna, his children, and grandchildren. His monumental contributions to film and television music continue to resonate worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

