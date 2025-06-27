Left Menu

Anna Wintour: Changing the Fashion Guard at Vogue

Anna Wintour is stepping down as Vogue's editor-in-chief while retaining her influence over the magazine. She is seeking a new head of editorial content for day-to-day operations. Wintour will continue as chief content officer for Conde Nast, overseeing all global brands except The New Yorker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:09 IST
Anna Wintour: Changing the Fashion Guard at Vogue

Anna Wintour, a towering figure in fashion journalism, is stepping down as Vogue's editor-in-chief, a role she's held with distinction. Although relinquishing day-to-day duties, Wintour will retain a significant degree of influence over the iconic fashion publication.

The fashion world reacted with fervor to the announcement that Wintour will now seek a head of editorial content for US Vogue. This person will handle daily operations while reporting directly to Wintour, who also remains Conde Nast's chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue.

Wintour's legacy at Vogue is marked by innovation, celebrity-focused issues, and championing young designers. Her new role will allow her to exert more influence over Conde Nast's international markets while overseeing key events like the Met Gala and Vogue World, cementing her enduring impact on fashion's global landscape.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025