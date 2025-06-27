Anna Wintour: Changing the Fashion Guard at Vogue

Anna Wintour, a towering figure in fashion journalism, is stepping down as Vogue's editor-in-chief, a role she's held with distinction. Although relinquishing day-to-day duties, Wintour will retain a significant degree of influence over the iconic fashion publication.

The fashion world reacted with fervor to the announcement that Wintour will now seek a head of editorial content for US Vogue. This person will handle daily operations while reporting directly to Wintour, who also remains Conde Nast's chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue.

Wintour's legacy at Vogue is marked by innovation, celebrity-focused issues, and championing young designers. Her new role will allow her to exert more influence over Conde Nast's international markets while overseeing key events like the Met Gala and Vogue World, cementing her enduring impact on fashion's global landscape.