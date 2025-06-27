Left Menu

FWICE Demands Halt on 'Border 2' Filming Amid Diljit Dosanjh Controversy

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has requested government intervention to withdraw filming permissions for 'Border 2' at NDA Pune due to public backlash against Diljit Dosanjh. The actor is under fire for collaborating with a Pakistani artist amidst India-Pakistan tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 12:30 IST
FWICE, Border team (Photo/Instagram@iamsunnyDeol). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has officially called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah to revoke the filming permissions previously granted for 'Border 2' at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. This demand arises amid a surge of public criticism targeting singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Dosanjh, who plays a significant role in the upcoming sequel to the 1997 film 'Border', has faced backlash for working with Pakistani artist Hania Aamir in 'Sardaar Ji 3', amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. FWICE has boycotted Dosanjh, alleging his actions disrespect Indian sentiments, especially following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The FWICE has issued a strong letter expressing concerns that the NDA's use as a filming location disrespects the legacy of Indian military sacrifices. The letter implores government authorities to safeguard national sentiments and halt any association with individuals who have provoked legitimate public outrage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

