Thailand Reinforces Cannabis Restrictions Amid Rising Concerns

Three years after decriminalizing cannabis, Thailand bans sales without prescription. The new regulation aims to reclassify cannabis as a controlled herb, closing non-compliant shops. This move draws mixed reactions, amid political tensions and rising cannabis addiction rates. A rally against these changes is expected next month.

Thailand has imposed stricter regulations on cannabis sales, three years after becoming Asia's trailblazer in decriminalizing the plant. The new rule, signed by Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, demands prescriptions for cannabis purchases and reclassifies the plant as a controlled herb.

The amendments are fueled by concerns over its availability to minors and addiction spikes post-decriminalization. Violating these regulations risks a year-long imprisonment and a fine. These changes come as cannabis-related tourism and agriculture boomed, but also attracted criticism over inadequate controls.

As the Health Ministry tightens licensing and closes in on violators, political rifts emerge. The ruling Pheu Thai Party's stance faces opposition, primarily from former coalition partner, Bhumjaithai Party. Cannabis advocates are preparing to protest next month, rallying against this political maneuvering.

