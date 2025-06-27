English: A Unifier in a Diverse India

Derek O'Brien of the All India Trinamool Congress asserts that English is more than a language; it is a unifier and a tool of empowerment for many Indians. He emphasizes that dismissing English's utility undermines those historically marginalized in India.

O'Brien argues that seeing English solely as a colonial imposition ignores its role in India's global integration and institutional development. He calls for multilingualism, more access, and confidence in India's linguistic diversity.

In response to Amit Shah's remarks on language as a means of division, O'Brien highlights English's historic role in fighting colonialism and fostering unity, advocating for its continued relevance in modern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)