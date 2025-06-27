Left Menu

English: A Unifier in a Diverse India

English serves as a unifying tool that empowers many Indians by providing access, exposure, and social mobility. Despite being viewed by some as a colonial remnant, English is deeply integrated into India's diverse linguistic landscape, aiding in global connectivity and internal cohesion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:01 IST
English: A Unifier in a Diverse India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Derek O'Brien of the All India Trinamool Congress asserts that English is more than a language; it is a unifier and a tool of empowerment for many Indians. He emphasizes that dismissing English's utility undermines those historically marginalized in India.

O'Brien argues that seeing English solely as a colonial imposition ignores its role in India's global integration and institutional development. He calls for multilingualism, more access, and confidence in India's linguistic diversity.

In response to Amit Shah's remarks on language as a means of division, O'Brien highlights English's historic role in fighting colonialism and fostering unity, advocating for its continued relevance in modern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025