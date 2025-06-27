Upholding Equality: Kashi Vidvat Parishad Defends Caste-Free Rights in Bhagavad Narration

The Kashi Vidvat Parishad has issued a strong denouncement following an alleged caste-based assault in Etawah, stressing that all Hindus have the right to narrate the Bhagavad Katha, regardless of caste. In a statement, Professor Ramnarayan Dwivedi emphasized that Hindu scriptures support equality in spiritual practices.

Professor Dwivedi highlighted the contributions of non-Brahmin sages in Hinduism, underscoring that purity of conduct and knowledge are the true markers of spiritual authority. The council urged for legal action and cautioned against politicizing the incident, which involved the alleged tonsuring of non-Brahmin storytellers.

A video highlighting the incident went viral, leading to arrests. Tensions rose as protests erupted, demanding justice for the victims. The Parishad reiterated that religious knowledge transcends caste and called for the preservation of unity and equality within the Hindu community.

(With inputs from agencies.)