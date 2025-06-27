Left Menu

Kolhapuri Chappals Clash: Artisans Demand Justice Against Prada's Alleged GI Violation

Maharashtra's artisans allege Prada's appropriation of their Kolhapuri chappals, a cultural icon with GI rights. BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik leads efforts for justice, advocating governmental and legal actions. He seeks recognition and revenue for artisans, emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural heritage and combating exploitation in global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Artisans from Maharashtra have raised concerns over potential geographical identification (GI) rights violations after Italian luxury brand Prada featured footwear resembling the iconic Kolhapuri chappals in their spring/summer men's collection.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik, alongside traditional craftsmen, approached Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with a letter proposing measures to safeguard this emblematic product of Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

Mahadik highlighted the patent concerns, urging Prada to acknowledge the Kolhapuri identity and to involve local artisans for manufacturing, thereby ensuring global recognition and a share of revenue for the craftsmen. Efforts include potential legal actions and discussions with Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

