Kolhapuri Chappals Clash: Artisans Demand Justice Against Prada's Alleged GI Violation

Artisans from Maharashtra have raised concerns over potential geographical identification (GI) rights violations after Italian luxury brand Prada featured footwear resembling the iconic Kolhapuri chappals in their spring/summer men's collection.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dhananjay Mahadik, alongside traditional craftsmen, approached Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with a letter proposing measures to safeguard this emblematic product of Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

Mahadik highlighted the patent concerns, urging Prada to acknowledge the Kolhapuri identity and to involve local artisans for manufacturing, thereby ensuring global recognition and a share of revenue for the craftsmen. Efforts include potential legal actions and discussions with Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

