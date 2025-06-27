Left Menu

Comprehensive Preparations for Amarnath Yatra 2023 in Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up over 50,000 accommodations for pilgrims participating in the Amarnath Yatra beginning July 3. Pilgrims can choose between two routes to the shrine, with arrangements including security, community kitchens, and registration facilities in place to ensure a smooth journey.

In preparation for the highly anticipated Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has arranged accommodations for over 50,000 pilgrims across the Jammu region. The annual pilgrimage, known for its spiritual significance, will commence on July 3, with devotees journeying to the sacred cave shrine in South Kashmir's Himalayas.

Starting from July 3, the pilgrimage will follow two distinct routes: the traditional 48-kilometer Pahalgam trail and the shorter, steeper 14-kilometer Baltal path. Officials report that elaborate arrangements, including 106 lodgment centers, community kitchens, and robust sanitation facilities, have been established across districts like Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, and Ramban.

To ensure safety and convenience, the journey is escorted by security personnel, and daily quotas govern the registration process. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is set to flag off the inaugural procession on July 2 from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar base. Pilgrims will be issued RFID cards for streamlined tracking, while updates and advisories are managed through control rooms to tackle challenges such as inclement weather.

