BOSS and Samsonite Redefine Luxury Travel with Silver Collection
Samsonite and BOSS release the latest edition of their capsule luggage collection, introducing a sleek silver anodised aluminium design. Continuing their collaboration's success, this collection offers timeless design and premium functionality. Available in limited quantities, it celebrates craftsmanship and is complemented by a thematic campaign 'Next Destination'.
In an exciting development for luxury travelers, Samsonite and BOSS have unveiled the latest edition of their co-created capsule luggage collection. Following the successful first launch, their new silver anodised aluminium design pushes the boundaries of luxury and functionality.
This latest collection is not just a mere update; it embodies a timeless design and refined craftsmanship, signaling a new era for modern travelers. The campaign 'Next Destination' highlights the seamless blend of style and function, featuring a captivating train journey scenario.
Available in limited quantities, the collection's silver edition spans four sizes and can be purchased at select retail locations and online. The collaboration between Samsonite and BOSS continues to set a high standard, reinforcing their prominence in the luxury travel market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
