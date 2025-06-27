BOSS and Samsonite Redefine Luxury Travel with Silver Collection

In an exciting development for luxury travelers, Samsonite and BOSS have unveiled the latest edition of their co-created capsule luggage collection. Following the successful first launch, their new silver anodised aluminium design pushes the boundaries of luxury and functionality.

This latest collection is not just a mere update; it embodies a timeless design and refined craftsmanship, signaling a new era for modern travelers. The campaign 'Next Destination' highlights the seamless blend of style and function, featuring a captivating train journey scenario.

Available in limited quantities, the collection's silver edition spans four sizes and can be purchased at select retail locations and online. The collaboration between Samsonite and BOSS continues to set a high standard, reinforcing their prominence in the luxury travel market.

(With inputs from agencies.)