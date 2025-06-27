Cricket Fantasy League 13: A Celebration of India's Cricket Fandom

GrabOn, a major player in India's online savings landscape, has successfully wrapped up the 13th edition of its Cricket Fantasy League (CFL), running from March 14 to June 3, 2025. This year's campaign married the electric thrill of cricket with the burgeoning trend of fantasy gaming, drawing enthusiasts nationwide to showcase their skills and compete for exciting prizes.

"CFL 13 was more than just a fantasy league; it was a full-blown celebration of India's cricket passion," expressed Ashok Reddy, CEO of GrabOn. Major partners like Google Workspace, Etihad Airways, and Udemy added unique value, enhancing the tournament's allure for fans. Outreach efforts by Explurger, eLitmus, and Panel Station ensured the event reached cricket lovers everywhere, who eagerly participated for rewards from brands such as Pepperfry, Bummer, and Amazon Prime.

This year saw the introduction of three new mini-games to further engage participants, offering a seamless and involving experience. With numerous interactions and daily winners, the league reaffirmed its role as a much-anticipated event in India's digital cricket calendar. As this season's excitement fades, the enduring cricket spirit persists until the next edition.

(With inputs from agencies.)