Hoop Nation Season 2: Empowering Indian Basketball Through Storytelling

The NBA, in partnership with Skechers, has launched the second season of 'Hoop Nation,' a four-part docuseries that focuses on inspirational basketball stories from across India. This series, available on the NBA India YouTube channel, highlights narratives that demonstrate the sport's transformative power.

Featuring figures like wheelchair basketball player Ishrat Akhter, and the Lao family's father-daughter duo, 'Hoop Nation' showcases individuals who have shaped their communities through basketball. The series also includes influential Indian hip-hop artists who add depth to these stories with their powerful lyrics and beats.

Skechers, as the presenting partner, underscores its commitment to growing basketball in India through collaborations like 'Hoop Nation' and the ACG Jr. NBA program. This partnership aims to engage the basketball community by elevating local talent and providing innovative gear to support the sport's growth across the country.