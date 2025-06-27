Left Menu

Balancing Tradition and Sustainability: Maharashtra's New Policy on Ganesh Idols

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has called for an eco-friendly policy on Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols, balancing tradition with environmental conservation. Recommendations include exploring deep-sea immersion and using sustainable materials. The state plans to inform the High Court after further study.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:34 IST
Balancing Tradition and Sustainability: Maharashtra's New Policy on Ganesh Idols
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged officials to develop an environmentally sustainable policy regarding large Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols, aiming to blend tradition with eco-friendly practices.

Fadnavis, in a high-level meeting, emphasized the importance of balancing cultural traditions with environmental conservation. A report from the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission, led by Dr. Anil Kakodkar, recommended options like deep-sea immersion for the idols.

Culture Minister Ashish Shelar proposed promoting clay and sustainable materials for idol-making, supported by public awareness campaigns. Civic officials are tasked with post-immersion clean-up efforts, and the state will update the Bombay High Court following further examination of recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025