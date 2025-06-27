Balancing Tradition and Sustainability: Maharashtra's New Policy on Ganesh Idols

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged officials to develop an environmentally sustainable policy regarding large Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols, aiming to blend tradition with eco-friendly practices.

Fadnavis, in a high-level meeting, emphasized the importance of balancing cultural traditions with environmental conservation. A report from the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission, led by Dr. Anil Kakodkar, recommended options like deep-sea immersion for the idols.

Culture Minister Ashish Shelar proposed promoting clay and sustainable materials for idol-making, supported by public awareness campaigns. Civic officials are tasked with post-immersion clean-up efforts, and the state will update the Bombay High Court following further examination of recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)