Balancing Tradition and Sustainability: Maharashtra's New Policy on Ganesh Idols
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has called for an eco-friendly policy on Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols, balancing tradition with environmental conservation. Recommendations include exploring deep-sea immersion and using sustainable materials. The state plans to inform the High Court after further study.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged officials to develop an environmentally sustainable policy regarding large Plaster of Paris Ganesh idols, aiming to blend tradition with eco-friendly practices.
Fadnavis, in a high-level meeting, emphasized the importance of balancing cultural traditions with environmental conservation. A report from the Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission, led by Dr. Anil Kakodkar, recommended options like deep-sea immersion for the idols.
Culture Minister Ashish Shelar proposed promoting clay and sustainable materials for idol-making, supported by public awareness campaigns. Civic officials are tasked with post-immersion clean-up efforts, and the state will update the Bombay High Court following further examination of recommendations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wimbledon Ups Prize Money Amidst Player Injuries and Tradition Shifts
Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short
Davangere Sugar Company: Blending Tradition with Green Innovation
Colliers Unveils 2024 Global Sustainability Report: Built to Last
Debating the EU's Sustainability Rule Cuts: Balancing Efficiency and Accountability