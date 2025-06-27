Bharat Mata Portrait Sparks Political Furor in Kerala
Union Minister George Kurian emphasized the centrality of Bharat Mata amid a controversy over its portrayal with a saffron flag at Kerala official events. He challenged opposition parties and defended the display of the portrait, citing historical and cultural precedence.
Union Minister George Kurian reignited controversy by asserting the primacy of Bharat Mata over other symbols during official events in Kerala. The contention arose from displaying a portrait of Bharat Mata with a saffron flag at Kerala Raj Bhavan's functions.
Kurian criticized Congress and Left parties for opposing the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki jai', urging them to explain their position to security forces. He questioned the uproar over the choice between a saffron or tricolour flag, referencing historical symbols like that of Shivaji.
The dispute intensified after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar consistently showcased the portrait, prompting political boycotts and statements about permissible symbols at government events. Despite dissent, Kurian insists on the legitimacy of the controversial display.
