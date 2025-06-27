Olympic Star Neeraj Chopra Grants Fan's Wish with VVIP Tournament Experience
A fan expressed his desire to attend the NC Classic event, needing Rs 2000 for expenses. Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion, surprised the fan with a VVIP experience, covering all costs. Chopra's event in Bengaluru features top international and Indian javelin throwers.
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra fulfilled a fan's dream to attend the inaugural NC Classic event by sponsoring an all-expense-paid trip to Bengaluru. The surprise offer included a complete VVIP experience, with accommodations, for the July 5 tournament.
Ranjith Kumar, a javelin enthusiast from Coimbatore, publicly expressed his desire to watch the event. His plea was answered by Chopra, who arranged for Kumar's travel and accommodation.
Initially postponed due to regional conflicts, the event organized by Chopra with JSW Sports will host world-class athletes at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, featuring renowned javelin throwers and receiving World Athletics' gold level status.
