Rath Yatra in Ranchi: A Spiritual Procession Amid Tight Security

Thousands of devotees thronged Ranchi for the Rath Yatra, pulling the chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings. While security was tight, Governor Gangwar and CM Soren sent greetings. CM Soren couldn't attend due to his father's illness in Delhi. The procession concluded at 'Mausi Bari'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:54 IST
Rath Yatra in Ranchi: A Spiritual Procession Amid Tight Security
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devotees participated in the annual Rath Yatra in Ranchi on Friday afternoon, an event characterized by the pulling of chariots carrying Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities, amid stringent security arrangements. The ritualistic procession started at 5 pm from the Jagannath temple located in the Dhurwa area.

Offering his greetings on this auspicious occasion, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar wished happiness, prosperity, and peace to all participants, while Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who could not attend due to his father's illness, extended similar sentiments.

Despite the absence of CM Soren, local authorities ensured a smooth event, implementing a ban on plastics, deploying security personnel, and providing amenities like mobile toilets and drinking water. The chariots' journey concluded at 'Mausi Bari', where they will stay for nine days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

