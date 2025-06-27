Women Take the Lead: Subhadra's Chariot Tradition at Berhampur Rath Yatra

The annual Rath Yatra in Berhampur, Odisha, presents a unique gender-specific tradition where women exclusively pull the chariot of Lord Jagannath's sister, Subhadra. Enacted on Friday, this custom counters the male-dominated pulling of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra's chariots, adhering to traditional rites. A similar practice is seen in Baripada, the only other town in Odisha following this tradition.

Since its inception in 2000 at the Gosaninuagaon temple, the ritual has witnessed increasing enthusiasm among women participants each year, noted Panchanan Choudhury, manager of the Jagannath Temple Development Committee. Berhampur's Mayor Sanghamitra Dalai honored the event by being the first to pull Subhadra's chariot, while local MLA K. Anil Kumar led the pulling of Lord Jagannath's chariot.

This exclusive right granted to women aims to ensure active and respectful participation, mitigating risks of harassment by avoiding conflicts with male devotees, as emphasized by organizers. To ensure safety, Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M confirmed heightened security measures, including women police officers stationed near the chariot.

(With inputs from agencies.)