Unity Through Affection: RSS Leader's Tribute to Vaidya Khadiwale

In a heartfelt address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underlined the significance of nurturing a sense of belonging and affection within the entire Hindu society. Speaking at the biography launch of notable Ayurveda practitioner Vaidya Khadiwale, he praised the late healer's commitment to compassion and philanthropy.

Bhagwat pointed out that while intellect differentiates humans from animals, it is our affection and sense of community that prevents moral decline. He mentioned that Khadiwale's life exemplified the transformative power of compassion, asserting that those who embrace such values attain a godly form.

Highlighting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's mission, Bhagwat explained how the organization aims to remind society of these often-forgotten virtues. He urged Hindus to extend this inclusive mindset globally and encouraged followers of Khadiwale to continue propagating his work.

(With inputs from agencies.)