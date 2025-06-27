Left Menu

Unity Through Affection: RSS Leader's Tribute to Vaidya Khadiwale

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of affection and a sense of belonging within the Hindu society during a biography release of Ayurveda practitioner Vaidya Khadiwale. Bhagwat highlighted the Sangh's mission to cultivate these values in times where they are often overlooked, drawing examples from Khadiwale's life.

Updated: 27-06-2025 22:25 IST
In a heartfelt address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underlined the significance of nurturing a sense of belonging and affection within the entire Hindu society. Speaking at the biography launch of notable Ayurveda practitioner Vaidya Khadiwale, he praised the late healer's commitment to compassion and philanthropy.

Bhagwat pointed out that while intellect differentiates humans from animals, it is our affection and sense of community that prevents moral decline. He mentioned that Khadiwale's life exemplified the transformative power of compassion, asserting that those who embrace such values attain a godly form.

Highlighting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's mission, Bhagwat explained how the organization aims to remind society of these often-forgotten virtues. He urged Hindus to extend this inclusive mindset globally and encouraged followers of Khadiwale to continue propagating his work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

