Rath Yatra Resumes: Devotees Pull Chariots with Renewed Zeal

The annual Rath Yatra in Puri resumed after a temporary halt due to a chariot blockage. Thousands of devotees participated, braving hot weather, with many treated for ailments. Security was tight with advanced measures ensuring safety amidst a huge influx of participants for this revered event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 28-06-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 11:37 IST
Enthusiastic devotees resumed the annual Rath Yatra in Puri on Saturday, after a brief interruption caused by a chariot blockage. The event saw throngs of participants pulling the chariots of deities Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath towards the Gundicha temple.

Initially halted on Grand Road due to a stuck chariot, the procession restarted as fervent chants filled the air. Over a million devotees converged on Puri, with many braving the oppressive heat and fainting during the spectacle. Despite the weather challenges, the atmosphere was electric with devotion and anticipation.

A massive security operation involving 10,000 personnel and 275 AI-enabled CCTV cameras ensured the safekeeping of participants. Authorities reported 600 devotees required medical attention, emphasizing the logistical and healthcare challenges of managing such a large-scale religious gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

