Metalia Partners with All Home: Transforming India's Interiors Market

Metalia, a prominent name in facade design, has entered a strategic partnership with All Home, a venture by PharmEasy's co-founders aimed at unifying India's vast interiors market. Supported by Bessemer Venture Partners, this collaboration promises to enhance Metalia's market penetration and strengthen its design-focused, technology-driven approach.

All Home seeks to streamline India's disparate $60 billion interiors and architecture sector through advanced technology and efficient distribution channels. Its investment model combines equity and debt to unite brands across various categories into a cohesive ecosystem, ultimately promoting sustainable growth and empowering design and construction brands.

This partnership reinforces Metalia's five-year foundation of innovation and purposeful design, enabling expansion across new markets, including Asia-Pacific regions. Metalia plans to launch experience showrooms and a tech-enabled interface for architects and clients, further enhancing its design and delivery frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)