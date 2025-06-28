Unidentified Attack on Mahaa News Channel Sparks Political Turmoil

The Mahaa News office in Jubilee Hills came under attack on Saturday afternoon, leaving its premises and vehicles damaged. As the police investigation continues, no suspects have yet been identified.

The incident has stirred political tensions, with Congress MLC Venkat Balmoor condemning the attack and alleging involvement by BRS leaders. This development has intensified the scrutiny surrounding inter-party relations in the region.

In a move signaling heightened political focus on the issue, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka is scheduled to visit the Mahaa News premises. His visit underscores the gravity attributed to this attack within local political circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)