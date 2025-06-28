Left Menu

Nation Mourns the Sudden Loss of 'Kaanta Laga' Icon Shefali Jariwala

Beloved for her role in the iconic 'Kaanta Laga' video, Shefali Jariwala has tragically died at 42 from a sudden cardiac arrest. Her unexpected death has deeply shaken her family, friends, and fans. Tributes pour in as Bollywood and TV industry mourn her impactful legacy and untimely departure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:30 IST
Parag Tyagi, Rashami Desai (Image source/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a shocking turn of events, Shefali Jariwala, the spirited persona behind the unforgettable 'Kaanta Laga' music video, passed away on June 27 in Mumbai due to a sudden cardiac arrest. She was only 42. Her untimely demise has left family, friends, and fans grappling with the unexpected loss.

Prominent figures from the entertainment industry, including Sunidhi Chauhan, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, and Hindustani Bhau, gathered to pay their final respects to Jariwala. 'Kaanta Laga' music director Harry Anand expressed his grief, reminiscing about Shefali as a "happy-go-lucky" girl whose memory will endure through their iconic collaboration.

Reports indicate that Shefali's husband, Parag Tyagi, hurried her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival. The All Indian Cine Workers Association has since confirmed her passing, highlighting the lasting impact of her work in both Bollywood and Indian television.

(With inputs from agencies.)

