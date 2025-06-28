Lieutenant General D S Rana Takes Command: Leading the Proud Legacy of Garhwal Rifles
Lieutenant General D S Rana has taken over as the colonel of the Garhwal Rifles, succeeding Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani. The ceremony highlighted the regiment's distinguished history and Rana's commitment to uphold its values. The proceedings included a guard of honour and homage at the War Memorial.
Lieutenant General D S Rana ascended to the position of colonel of the renowned Garhwal Rifles, succeeding Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani in a ceremonial handover held with full military honours in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand. Officials described the event as a celebration of the regiment's storied legacy and esteemed service.
Under the leadership of Lt Gen. Subramani, the Garhwal Rifles saw significant advances in camaraderie and standards of professionalism. His tenure was marked by an unwavering commitment to the regiment's deeply rooted values, which Lt Gen. Rana aims to further strengthen, according to the defence ministry.
Seasoned with operational expertise, Lt Gen. Rana has expressed dedication to the regiment's martial traditions. The ceremony included a guard of honour and a tribute at the War Memorial, underscoring the dedication and sacrifices of the valiant soldiers within the regiment.
