Left Menu

Lieutenant General D S Rana Takes Command: Leading the Proud Legacy of Garhwal Rifles

Lieutenant General D S Rana has taken over as the colonel of the Garhwal Rifles, succeeding Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani. The ceremony highlighted the regiment's distinguished history and Rana's commitment to uphold its values. The proceedings included a guard of honour and homage at the War Memorial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:47 IST
Lieutenant General D S Rana Takes Command: Leading the Proud Legacy of Garhwal Rifles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General D S Rana ascended to the position of colonel of the renowned Garhwal Rifles, succeeding Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani in a ceremonial handover held with full military honours in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand. Officials described the event as a celebration of the regiment's storied legacy and esteemed service.

Under the leadership of Lt Gen. Subramani, the Garhwal Rifles saw significant advances in camaraderie and standards of professionalism. His tenure was marked by an unwavering commitment to the regiment's deeply rooted values, which Lt Gen. Rana aims to further strengthen, according to the defence ministry.

Seasoned with operational expertise, Lt Gen. Rana has expressed dedication to the regiment's martial traditions. The ceremony included a guard of honour and a tribute at the War Memorial, underscoring the dedication and sacrifices of the valiant soldiers within the regiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025