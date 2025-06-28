Tragedy Strikes Rath Yatra Celebrations: Three Women Among Fatalities
Three women died in an accident en route to Rath Yatra celebrations in Puri after a motorcycle collision led to their being hit by a bus. Meanwhile, other fatalities during Rath Yatra celebrations were reported, with a youth dying under a chariot and a boy from an overturned DJ vehicle.
In a tragic accident on Saturday, three young women lost their lives while traveling to participate in Rath Yatra celebrations in Puri. The incident occurred near Pipili on a highway connecting Bhubaneswar and Puri, as a motorcycle collided with their two-wheeler, causing them to fall and be fatally run over by a government bus.
Two of the victims, Rimijhimi Priyadarshini Sahu and Elina Das, hailed from Kendrapada district, while Kajal Das resided in Bhubaneswar's Old Town area. Despite efforts to save them, two women died instantly, and the third succumbed en route to a health center. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for each of the victims' families.
In related incidents, Shibaram Behera died after being crushed under a chariot during the Rath Yatra in Ganjam district, while 14-year-old Soumyaranjan Raut perished when a DJ vehicle overturned during celebrations in Dhamnagar block, marking a weekend of tragic events during the festival.
