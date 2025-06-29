Tragedy Strikes Puri: Stampede Near Shree Gundicha Temple Leaves 3 Dead

A tragic stampede occurred near the Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha, leading to the deaths of three individuals and injuring approximately 50 others. The incident unfolded early Sunday morning as hundreds of devotees convened at the religious site.

Authorities identified the deceased as Basanti Sahu from Bolagarh, and Premakant Mohanty and Pravati Das from Balipatna. Following the chaotic scenes, the injured were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, where the condition of six people remains critical, according to Puri District Collector Siddharth S Swain.

With bodies sent for autopsy, an official investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event that disrupted a peaceful gathering of faith.

