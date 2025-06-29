Pride Parades' Defiant Crescendo in Major Cities Worldwide
June marks the apex of LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations globally, with major events in New York, San Francisco, and other cities. These parades occur amidst political challenges and decreased corporate support. This year, organizers emphasize a louder, more defiant approach, underscoring the community's ongoing fight for rights and recognition.
Pride festivities reach their peak as vibrant parades unfold in global metropolises like New York and San Francisco this Sunday. In Manhattan, a historical march kicks off down Fifth Avenue with an impressive lineup of over 700 groups, passing landmarks like the Stonewall Inn, a symbol of LGBTQ+ resilience and activism.
San Francisco likewise hosts a colossal Pride event, with participants parading down Market Street toward an animated celebration at Civic Center Plaza. Across North America, cities like Chicago and Toronto join the revelry, while cities worldwide from Tokyo to Sao Paulo held earlier events, with more to follow in cities like London and Rio de Janeiro.
This year's Pride holds a militant tone against a backdrop of political adversity, notably from U.S. leadership rolling back LGBTQ+ protections. Organizers adopt themes of resistance, like New York's 'Rise Up: Pride in Protest.' As corporate sponsorship dwindles, the community's determination to celebrate and protest loudly persists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
