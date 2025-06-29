Left Menu

Star-Studded Celebrations: From Bezos' Wedding in Venice to Glastonbury Highlights

Jeff Bezos marries Lauren Sanchez in a star-studded event in Venice amidst local protests, while The Searchers say farewell at Glastonbury. The festival also saw Lewis Capaldi's emotional comeback and controversy over Irish hip-hop group Kneecap’s anti-Keir Starmer chants. Celebrities gathered in Venice for the Bezos-Sanchez wedding gala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, and Lauren Sanchez embarked on a three-day wedding celebration in Venice, drawing an array of stars and local protesters alike. The wedding, held on the picturesque island of San Giorgio, included performances by Matteo Bocelli.

In another part of the entertainment world, The Searchers bid adieu at Glastonbury Festival, marking the end of their 66-year journey. Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi made an unexpected yet emotional comeback to the Pyramid Stage, attracting massive attention despite not being on the official lineup.

The festival weekend also witnessed controversy as Irish hip-hop group Kneecap led anti-Keir Starmer chants. The group's performance sparked backlash due to past legal issues, while Venice became a hub for celebrities attending the Bezos-Sanchez wedding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

