Star-Studded Celebrations: From Bezos' Wedding in Venice to Glastonbury Highlights

Jeff Bezos, Amazon's founder, and Lauren Sanchez embarked on a three-day wedding celebration in Venice, drawing an array of stars and local protesters alike. The wedding, held on the picturesque island of San Giorgio, included performances by Matteo Bocelli.

In another part of the entertainment world, The Searchers bid adieu at Glastonbury Festival, marking the end of their 66-year journey. Meanwhile, Lewis Capaldi made an unexpected yet emotional comeback to the Pyramid Stage, attracting massive attention despite not being on the official lineup.

The festival weekend also witnessed controversy as Irish hip-hop group Kneecap led anti-Keir Starmer chants. The group's performance sparked backlash due to past legal issues, while Venice became a hub for celebrities attending the Bezos-Sanchez wedding.

(With inputs from agencies.)