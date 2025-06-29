Tragedy at Gundicha Temple: Incompetence Claims Lives During Rath Yatra
BJD president Naveen Patnaik criticized the Odisha government's handling of the Rath Yatra at Gundicha Temple, citing a stampede that killed three people and injured around 50. Patnaik urged the government to take corrective measures after the chaotic event highlighted significant lapses in crowd management.
Naveen Patnaik, the BJD president, has raised concerns over the Odisha government's handling of the Rath Yatra after a tragic stampede near Gundicha Temple in Puri. The incident, which occurred early Sunday, resulted in the deaths of three people and left around 50 injured.
Patnaik expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the swift recovery of those injured. He criticized the government's failures in crowd management, stating it led to the chaos that marred the festival celebrations.
The stampede reportedly happened when two trucks carrying ritual materials entered the densely packed area near the chariots. Patnaik called for urgent corrective measures to ensure the smooth conduct of future rituals associated with the festival.
