Radisson Hotel Group Aims to Double Its Presence in India

Radisson Hotel Group, headquartered in Belgium, is strategizing to double its hotel portfolio in India over the coming years. The emphasis is on a sustainable and inclusive model of expansion, according to statements from Nikhil Sharma, Radisson's Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for South Asia.

Sharma detailed current challenges, such as reduced occupancy rates in Pahalgam due to a recent act of terrorism, impacting tourism in the region. The Radisson Hotel Group, prominent in Jammu and Kashmir with seven operational hotels, including five in the valley, is striving to work closely with the government to boost tourism across all seasons.

As Radisson plans to open 20 new hotels this year, it expects to employ 16,000 additional staff to support its expansion, particularly in Tier-II, Tier-III, and Tier-IV cities. The company envisions a significant growth trajectory in India, marking what they consider a "golden era" for their operations in the region.

