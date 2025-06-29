Selena Gomez Returns as Alex Russo in 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Season 2

Selena Gomez is set to return as Alex Russo in the much-anticipated second season of 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.' The series, a spinoff from the popular 2007 sitcom, continues to explore the magical adventures of the Russo family.

Created by Todd J Greenwald, the show sees Gomez once again sharing the screen with co-stars David Henrie, Jake T Austin, and others. The first season, released in 2024, featured Gomez in two episodes. Her return was hinted at with an Instagram post bearing the words 'Just feels right.'

This season, the storyline grows even more compelling as new wizards join the family dynamics, raising the stakes for the coveted Family Wizard Competition. Gomez's dual role as both star and executive producer promises to bring an engaging mix of drama and enchantment to fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)